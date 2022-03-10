Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby No. 2

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed a new child. In the April 2022 issue of Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed that she and Musk welcomed a daughter in December 2021 via surrogate. The baby’s full name is Exa Dark Sideræl, but her nickname is Y. Grimes, 33, and Musk, 50, are also parents to 22-month old X Æ A-12.

Grimes explained to Vanity Fair why she gave her second child a unique name. “People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe,” she said, per PEOPLE. Exa refers to the supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark represents “the unknown.” Sideræl, the third part of Y’s full name, is “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, which is “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time,” according to Grimes.

Grimes revealed that she wanted to name her daughter Odysseus Musk because “a girl named Odysseus is my dream.” But she and Musk settled on Exa Dark Sideræl when it was all said and done. Grimes also told Vanity Fair that she and Musk are back together after splitting up in September 2021. Before the split, the couple was together for three years.

“There’s no real word for it,” she said. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Back in February, it was reported that Musk was dating 27-year old Australian actress Natasha Basset who stars in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. According to HollywoodLife, Musk and Bassett “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship.” The outlet also said, “They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.”

Grimes, a singer from Canada, has released six studio albums since 2010. One of her most notable songs is “Pynk” where she is a featured artist with Janelle Monae. Musk is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer at Space X and the CEO of Tesla Inc. He has a net worth of $221 billion.