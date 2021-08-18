Grimes Shares Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii

✖

Grimes is giving fans a peek into her life with baby X Æ A-Xii. The "Oblivion" artist, 33, teased her new song "Shinigami Eyes" on TikTok Monday, setting a video montage of her family trip to Italy to the tune before its official release. In the video, Grimes can be seen spending time admiring art museums, showing off the 15-month-old baby she shares with Elon Musk for a brief moment as the little one toddles about in a red and blue outfit.

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy," Grimes captioned the TikTok, which quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes. The singer, born Claire Boucher, welcomed her son, whom she's revealed she calls X, on May 4, 2020. While Grimes and Musk, 50, initially named their baby X Æ A-12, they later slightly changed it to X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate to comply with California naming statutes.

While the two have kept their son's life largely offline, in July 2020, Musk told The New York Times that Grimes was the one who had taken on most of the parenting of their son at the time. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," the Tesla CEO said at the time. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he continued, calling the mother of his child "pretty special" and "one of the most unusual people I've ever met."

Musk, who has five older children from a previous marriage, added of his fathering technique, "When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me." He continued that he would likely parent X similarly to what he had done for his other children. "If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I'll bring the kids with me and we'll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors," he said.

As for X, Grimes told The New York Times in October that her baby is "into radical art." She explained, "I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby. He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."