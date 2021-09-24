Elon Musk and Grimes Break up After 3 Years Together

Elon Musk and Grimes have called it quits. According to Page Six, the couple have officially broken up after three years together. Musk, the founder of SpaceX, confirmed that he and Canadian Singer are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms while being parents to their 1-year-old son.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musk and Grimes started dating back in May 2018 and welcome their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, in May 2020. They were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month where Grimes was walking alone. Musk was also there but joined Grimes when the two were inside. The 50-yard old entrepreneur held a Met Gala afterparty and was with Grimes.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Grimes, 33, talked about having a baby with Musk. “I think having a baby was a big kind of like rebirth for me, like artistically. Like, it just like, I don’t know,” she said. Grimes is currently filming a new Fox show Alter Ego as she appears as a judge.

“Now that I’m getting older I’m like, ‘Man I hate that, I don’t care about that,’” Grimes said to reporters earlier this month when talking about her career. “I feel like this show is accelerating a lot of these ideas that could really democratize the music industry and make it less about people who look the part.” When it comes to her music, Grimes has released five studio albums in her career, including her last album, Miss Anthropocene, which was made available in 2020. In 2016, Grimes was named Musician of the Year by Haper’s Bazaar.

Musk was married to author Justine Wilson, and the former couple has five sons together. He was also married twice to actress Talulah Riley who is known for her work on the HBO series Westworld. They first tied the knot in 2010 before divorcing in 2012. Musk and Riley got married again in 2013 and divorced three years later.