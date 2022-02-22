Elon Musk Reportedly Dating 27-Year-Old Actress Following Grimes Breakup

Has Elon Musk found a new girlfriend? The Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur, 50, is reportedly dating 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett, who stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. This marks Musk’s first semi-public romance since his September split from singer Grimes.

Musk was spotted disembarking his private jet in Los Angeles alongside a mystery woman Thursday in photos for The Daily Mail, and she was later identified as Bassett by HollywoodLife. Musk and Bassett “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship,” the outlet’s source explained. “They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before taking on the role of Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, opposite Butler, the Australian actress appeared in a number of television series, as well as Gloria DeLamour in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2016 film Hail! Caesar, in which she starred opposite George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. Bassett also starred in Lifetimes’s 2017 Britney Spears biopic Britney Ever After.

Musk’s new romance comes following his split in September 2021 from singer Grimes, 33, with whom he shares 1-year-old son X AE A-Xii. The former couple’s three-year relationship came to an end on “great terms,” the tech magnate told Page Six at the time. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said at the time. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons – Griffin and Xavier, both 17, and Damian, Saxon and Kai, all 15. He was also married twice to Talulah Riley, having first wed the Westworld actress in 2010 before their first divorce in 2012. In 2013, they reconciled and remarried, and in 2016, the two divorced for a second time.