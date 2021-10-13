Ella Travolta Has Sweet Father-Daughter Day Post for Dad John Travolta

Ella Bleu Travolta is showing some love for her father, actor John Travolta. In honor of National Father-Daughter Day on Monday, the 21-year-old, whom the Urban Cowboy actor shares with his late wife Kelly Preston, took to social media with a special post celebrating her father and their close bond.

In the post, shared to Instagram, Travolta posted an image from their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2019. She captioned the post, “Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy,” adding three red heart emojis. Her father also marked the day, sharing the same image on his own account while writing, “Happy Father-Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!”

The joint Monday posts were far from the first time Travolta and her father have showcased their close bond for fans on social media. Back in April, the actor had a special message for Ella as she turned 21, the birthday celebrations marking the first since her mother’s death in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. To mark the occasion, the actor shared an image of his daughter amid a flowery backdrop alongside a caption reading, “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!”

The Grease star sure has plenty to be proud about. In recent years, his daughter has been following in his acting footsteps. In 2019, she even starred alongside her father and Morgan Freeman in the thriller The Poison Rose. In March of this year, the 21-year-old announced that she landed a role in the upcoming Daniela Amavia-directed film Get Lost. Travolta stars as Alicia, who takes a wild trip in Budapest. During a backpacking trip through Europe to fulfill her mother’s last wish, she meets a strange girl who takes her on a wild adventure. Along her journey, she meets a mysterious young man and a collection of other strange characters. Reacting to his daughter’s casting, the actor shared on social media, “I’m a very proud dad!”

Along with Travolta, the actor is also dad to son Benjamin, 10, and son Jett. who died at age 16 in 2009 due to a seizure. He shares all three of his children with Preston, whom he met at a screen test for their 1989 comedy, The Experts. They married in 1991.