'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Naps With Baby Boy Matteo in Picture Perfect Snap

New dad Artem Chigvintsev just brought the cuteness to Instagram with a little help from his son Matteo, whom he recently welcomed with his fiancée Nikki Bella. On Saturday, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted a photo of himself and his son cuddling in bed. As he noted in the caption, the sweet snap was captured by Bella herself.

In the photo, Chigvintsev can be seen cradling his son in his arms as they both take a little rest. He captioned the photo by writing that "Dada needed nap time as much as Teo." Ever since Chigvintsev and Bella welcomed their first son into the world, the couple has posted numerous photos of their little one on social media. On Sept. 1, the DWTS pro posted a brief video in which he cuddles his son who is fast asleep in his carrier. Chigvintsev captioned the adorable moment by writing, "Dada time with my Angel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Sep 12, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

Chigvintsev and Bella welcomed their son on July 31. At the time, the Total Bellas star announced her son's birth on Instagram, posting a photo of her little one's hand and writing, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy." Chigvintsev shared the same photo and added, "Please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev... proud of my love." The couple welcomed their son one day before Bella's twin, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, son Buddy, with her husband Daniel Bryan.

Chigvintsev is set to return to his DWTS roots for the upcoming season, which will premiere on Sept. 14. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he, and everyone else involved in the season, has to be quarantined until the show is over or he and his partner are eliminated. As a result, the professional dancer recently took to his Instagram Story in order to express just how much he misses his family during this quarantine period. “Finally got situated in my trailer for the next, hopefully, 11 weeks,” he said on his Instagram Story on Thursday, per Us Weekly. “Welcome to my house. I need to swap those pictures behind me to Matteo’s pictures to feel like I’m actually home.”

In addition to speaking about his family, Chigvintsev also shared details about his "exciting day," which featured a number of events tied to DWTS' premiere. “We’re shooting our opening number, plus we’re doing our first pictures with our celebrity partners," he added. "Excited to do that and finally maybe share with you, I guess on the 14th still, who we’re dancing with. It’s getting closer. I think there’s only two days of rehearsals left and then there’s showtime so get excited.”