Artem Chigvintsev is a proud new dad. Just a month after welcoming his first child with Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, the Dancing With The Stars pro dancer took to Instagram to mark the milestone, sharing an adorable photo of a sweet father-son moment.

Captioning the sweet post, which shows Chigvintsev cradling his son in his arms, "happy 1 month my little Teo," fans couldn't help but way in, many fawning over just how cute the image is. Chigvintsev's fiancée even commented, Bella gushing, "My heart." Another fan noted that the pro dancer was "definitely meant to be a dad," with another quipping, "you are such an amazing father. He is your duplicate. I mean just copy and paste." Somebody else said the photo was "so precious."

In an equally adorable post, Bella also celebrated the occasion. On her own Instagram account, the Total Bellas star shared a photo of little Matteo, possibly post-bath time, writing, "our Matteo is a month old today" alongside a blue heart.

The couple, who announced that they were expecting their first child together in January, confirmed on Aug. 2 that they had welcomed their little one into the world on July 31, just a day before Bella's twin sister Brie Bella welcomed her second child with husband and WWE star Daniel Bryan. Announcing the news, Bella said, "our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Just last week, Bella revealed more details, sharing that little Matteo was born weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19 3/4 inches.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Bella revealed that she and Chigvintsev were "so not prepared" for the birth of their son. She said that they "barely had bags packed" when she went into labor. Bella also revealed that giving birth was no easy feat, as she "labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19," adding that "it was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time."

Chigvintsev and Bella met when Bella competed on DWTS Season 25, though they did not begin dating until Bella's relationship with John Cena ended for good. The couple became engaged in November of 2019, though they waited to announce their engagement until January of this year.