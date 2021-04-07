Demi Lovato Speaks out on DMX's Heart Attack, Reported Overdose

✖

Demi Lovato is speaking out following rapper DMX's hospitalization, admitting the news scared her due to the parallels between the rapper's health struggle and her own 2018 near-fatal overdose. According to initial reports, the 50-year-old-rapper was rushed to the hospital and remains on life support after he suffered a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack. While DMX's team has not confirmed reports of an overdose, Lovato said news of the rapper's hospitalization came as a shock and has left her with "survivor's guilt." Lovato suffered an overdose in 2018 and has been on the road to recovery ever since, even recreating the night of her overdose in the haunting video for "Dancing With the Devil."

Lovato addressed DMX's hospitalization when speaking with TMZ about the documentary and her new album, Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over. Asked about DMX, the "Cool for the Summer" songstress admitted that whenever she sees "someone OD or pass away that's in the public eye," she cannot help but "immediately think 'that could have been you had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life.'" The singer was hospitalized in 2018 following an overdose, and she recently revealed doctors had given her five to 10 more minutes to survive. While in the hospital, she had three strokes and a heart attack.

"There's times where I've even talked about feeling survivor's guilt because you do ask yourself, 'Why am I still here? Why are others not?' It's a challenging thing to get over, but ultimately, I have to realize that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get," she continued. "Every day that I'm here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings for and just being appreciative and grateful for it. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live, knowing that others didn't get the same chance that I did."

DMX was rushed to a White Plains, New York hospital on Friday, April 2 after he suffered a heart attack. At this time, the musician's team has not confirmed what caused the heart attack, nor have they commented on reports suggesting he suffered an overdose. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, reportedly had to be revived three times and remains in the hospital on life support as of Wednesday. As he prepares to undergo further testing to determine his level of brain activity and the next steps, hundreds gathered outside the hospital Monday for an emotional prayer vigil, several members of his family also in attendance.