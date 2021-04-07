DMX Update: Rapper Remains on Life Support With Critical Tests Approaching

✖

Grammy-nominated rapper DMX remains on life support in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack last week. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a medical center in White Plains, New York, on Friday, April 2, and despite previous reports that his condition has improved, his manager, Steve Rifkind, confirmed DMX remains in a coma and will undergo testing on Wednesday.

In a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, Rifkind said "DMX is currently on life support and in a coma." He acknowledged that there have been "multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being." Rifkind said these false reports are "not helpful and productive." According to Rifkind, the rapper will undergo "further tests" on Wednesday to determine the level of brain function. Those tests, Rifkin said, will help his family "determine what's best from there."

The health update comes just days after the rapper suffered a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m. on Friday. DMX was immediately rushed to the hospital, and there were reportedly three attempts to revive him – two at his home and then again at the hospital. According to TMZ, the rapper's brain was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes, and sources have said he had "little brain activity." At this time, it is unclear what caused the heart attack. Initial reports said DMX suffered an overdose, though his team has not confirmed such. In a statement released Saturday night, a representative for the rapper said he was "in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."

Amid his hospitalization, a number of stars and musicians have shared well wishes and other words of support for DMX on social media. On Saturday, Ice-T shared a photo of himself with DMX, writing, "My Sincere love and prayers go out to my homie [DMX] during this difficult time.. Pull through my dude." Missy Elliot also joined in, writing, "Prayers for DMX and his family." In the Saturday statement, his rep said "the Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl." In the latest update, Rifkind added, "We appreciate your prayers and support."

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered to hold a prayer vigil outside the hospital where the rapper and actor is currently being treated. According to PEOPLE, the rapper's ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom also attended the vigil, and throughout the event, fans bearing signs with messages of support blasted DMX's music and lifted "X" signs.