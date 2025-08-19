‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Confirms She Quietly Welcomed Baby Girl

Michelle Williams is speaking publicly about the birth of her fourth child for the first time.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, confirmed the birth of her youngest child via a surrogate four months after the news initially made headlines during a rare family update on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Williams confirmed that she and husband Thomas Kail had welcomed their third child together, her fourth overall, after being complimented on her figure by guest host Tiffany Haddish.

“Then I’ve got to give a big shout out to Christine, ’cause this last baby did not come through my body,” the Dying for Sex actress responded. “But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you’re watching out there — thank you, Christine.” She continued, “Thanks to Christine, I have three under 5 at home.”

The Emmy Award-winning performer is also mom to 19-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she welcomed with the late Heath Ledger, as well as two other children with Kail, welcomed in summer 2020 and 2022. Williams has kept her family life largely out of the public eye, keeping most information about her children private.

During Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, however, the star revealed to Haddish that with three young children at home, “everything’s good and under control,” joking, “I’m the adult.”

“I’m trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance,” she continued. “You hear a lot of people are talking about self-care, and I’m just wondering when? Because I’m a working mom. I already have the guilt, and I don’t want to take more time away from them, but I understand, like, I need to fill up the tank.”

Luckily, Williams said she figured out how to get some time to herself “by visiting our fine local establishments of government bureaucracy.”

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend FX’s “Dying For Sex” New York premiere at SVA Theater on April 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“You say, ‘I’m sorry, honey. But one day you’re going to grow up, and you’re going to get a job. And you’re going to pay taxes, and you’re going to need a social security number for that,’” she told Haddish. “And then here’s how it goes: I recommend a midday appointment because it’s a little bit more crowded. And then you can claim your rightful place at the back of the line where they will let you wait in complete silence for at least one hour.”

“There is free seating for all,” she joked, adding that you can “bring a nail file” and “a to-do list” to really get things done. Then, to cap off the experience, Williams said there is “an adult conversation” to be had with the employee at the window when her name is called.

“If you want a pro hack tip, don’t double-check your paperwork,” she joked, “because you might have to go back.”