Michelle Williams Is ‘Dying for Sex’ in New FX Show

Michelle Williams has a new show coming out on FX, and she’s literally Dying for Sex.

The Dawson’s Creek alum is starring in a new dramedy miniseries on FX on Hulu based on the podcast series of the same name by Nikki Boyer.

In Dying for Sex, Williams’ Molly has been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, and she ends her 15-year marriage so she can explore herself and her sexuality before her death. Per the trailer, Molly reveals to her friend, Nikki, played by Jenny Slate, that she’s never had an orgasm, and after talking to a therapist, Molly puts having an orgasm with another person on her bucket list. And so begins the “sex quest,” as one older lady put it.

Rob Delaney, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, Jay Duplass, Kelvin Yu, and Sissy Spacek are part of the recurring cast of Dying for Sex, which releases all eight episodes on Apr. 4. Elizabeth Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock created the series, and Meriwether also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rosenstock, Boyer, Leslye Headland, Katherine Pope, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Shannon Lopez are also executive producers. Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures, Shoot to Midnight, Dying For Media, Owl & Co, Wondery, 20th Television, and FXP produce.

Dying for Sex marks Williams’ first main TV role since the 2019 miniseries Fosse/Verdon. It also marks her first acting role since the 2022 coming-of-age period drama The Fabelmans. She is perhaps best known for her role as Jen Lindley in Dawson’s Creek. Other credits include Showing Up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom, I Feel Pretty, All the Money in the World, The Greatest Showman, Manchester by the Sea, Oz the Great and Powerful, Cougar Town, Shutter Island, Blue Valentine, and Deception, among others.

Just from the looks of the trailer, Dying for Sex seems like it will be equal parts funny and emotional. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long for it to come out since it will be out in just a week. And with all eight episodes releasing at once, it should be a pretty easy binge. Dying for Sex releases on Friday, Apr. 4 on FX on Hulu. There should be a lot to look forward to, and even if eight episodes don’t seem like enough, it will still be exciting.