Michelle Williams Gives Birth to Baby With Husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, have some major news. PEOPLE reported that Williams and Kail have welcomed their second child together. The two are already parents to son Hart, whom they welcomed in 2020. Williams is also the mother of 17-year-old Matilda, whom she shares with the late Heath Ledger.

According to the outlet, Williams was seen in New York City on Saturday taking a walk with her husband. She had a newborn cuddled close to her chest during their stroll. There have been no further details revealed about their bundle of joy. PEOPLE reached out to their reps for comment, but they did not comment on the news.

Williams previously confirmed her pregnancy in May in an interview with Variety. She told the publication, "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family." Williams went on to describe the prospect of becoming a mother again during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite what's going on in the world, Williams said that she's simply focused on welcoming her baby into a loving environment.

"It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that," she said. "He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home." The actor continued, "There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act. The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

Williams and Kail first met while working on Fosse/Verdon, in which she starred and he produced and directed. It was first reported in December 2019 that they were engaged and expecting a child together. Three months after announcing the pregnancy, it was reported that the pair had secretly tied the knot. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Hart, in 2020.