How Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Reacted to His Sentencing

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, following rape convictions, and we now have a report on how his wife, Bijou Phillips, reacted to the news. According to ET, both Phillips and Masterson's mother, Carol Masterson, appeared "visibly upset" in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. The outlet noted that Phillips had sunglasses on throughout the hearing, and "remained stoic." Following the sentencing, Phillips and Carol were rushed off to a vehicle. Additionally, ET reports that Masterson's brother, Christopher — who starred in Malcolm in the Middle — also attended his brother's sentencing hearing.

Phillips' response to her husband's prison sentence was quite different from her reaction to his conviction. In June, Masterson was found guilty of rape, and Phillips reportedly let out a wail in the courtroom as the verdict was read aloud. The actress was not able to contain her emotions, per ET, prompting Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to reprimand Phillips by telling her to remain composed or exit the courtroom. Afterward, Masterson was remanded into police custody, as he is considered to be a flight risk.

Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week. While the sentence has not yet been handed down, Masterson faces a possible 30 years behind bars. His next court date is in August.

The actor is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and Ashton Kutcher — another star of That '70s Show — re-teamed for The Ranch, on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. Per a report from Variety, Judge Olmedo advised the parties involved that the jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict after nearly two weeks of deliberation. She read a note from the jurors that stated: "We are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change."