‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fan-Favorite Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Name and First Photos

A Dancing With the Stars fan-favorite is officially a mother.

Country star Lauren Alaina has given birth to her daughter after announcing her pregnancy in January.

Alaina, who competed on Season 28 of DWTS with Gleb Savchenko and came in fourth, took to Instagram to share the good news and some very sweet photos of her daughter, along with husband Cam Arnold. She revealed that Beni Doll Arnold was born on June 11, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and is 19 inches long. Alaina went on to share a lengthy message, reflecting on her experience as a first-time mom as she said some words directly to her daughter.

“The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn’t even know existed were unlocked at 8:44 am when they laid you on my belly for the first time,” she said. “I will never be the same. You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection. We are honored God chose us to be your parents. Thank you to everyone for all of the love, prayers and support for our precious daughter.”

Although the American Idol runner-up will likely be taking some time to spend with her daughter and husband, she shared a little surprise for her fans. She has decided to release a song she wrote about her daughter to “celebrate the most precious miracle on Earth.” She continued, “We learned she was coming in a time of deep sadness after the loss of my daddy. I wasn’t sure when I would share Heaven Sent but watching my own husband become a father the last couple of days has made me want to share it with you now.”

“She came just before Father’s Day. My first without my own father,” Alaina said. “A day that will forever be hard to me, but I now have a new and perfect reason to celebrate it. Beni’s daddy. My sweet and steady husband. Beni truly is a gift from God that my old man sitting up there in Heaven Sent.”

The song, appropriately named “Heaven Sent,” is available now. The single’s cover features a picture of Alaina showcasing her baby bump. It’s not the first time that she included her bump for music, as she teased her pregnancy in the music video for her single “Those Kind of Women,” and a lot has changed since then.