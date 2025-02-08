Lauren Alaina has revealed the sex of her baby. After the country singer, who competed on Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, shared that she and her husband, Cam Arnold, were expecting their first baby, she’s now announced if it will be a boy or a girl. In a video posted to Instagram to the tune of Alaina’s “Those Kind Of Women,” the happy couple can be seen creating an announcement board with their furry kids. While initially in black and white, the video turns to color, with the board revealing pink hearts, pink paw prints, and even a little pink cowgirl hat.

Alaina and Arnold tied the knot in February 2024, and Alaina revealed her baby bump in her “Those Kind Of Women” music video, which premiered on Jan. 22, before making the official announcement. She told PEOPLE they weren’t planning on trying to get pregnant until the end of 2025, but plans have changed, and she’s as excited as ever. Plus, the baby has only bonded the two of them even more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My love for him grew that day of getting married and then finding out we were having a baby together,” the American Idol runner-up expressed. “Walking through this experience with him has been unbelievable. I’m looking forward to watching my husband be a dad. He is so obsessed with our animals; he’s a big nurturer in general. In fact, when I was getting ready to marry him, that was something that I knew would be one of the best things about being his wife, was being able to parent with him.”

Alaina and Arnold have a name picked out already, and Baby Girl Arnold will be named after a family member, she told PEOPLE. And despite having written “Those Kind Of Women” before being pregnant with her little girl, the singer said the song has taken on a life of its own. “It’s all about the women who raised me… I was really fortunate to be raised around a bunch of very strong women,” she shared. “And when we cut this song, when we recorded this song, I was not pregnant nor thinking about becoming pregnant. It’s funny how things fell into place. It literally changed the song for me. I already loved it because it’s about the women who raised me. But, now, I am going to be a woman raising a child.”