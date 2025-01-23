Lauren Alaina is going to be a mother! After hinting at her pregnancy in her new “Those Kind of Women” music video, out Wednesday, Jan. 22, the country singer confirmed that she and her husband, Cam Arnold, are expecting their first child.

“[I didn’t know] I can love something that I haven’t even really held yet. I feel the baby inside me, and it’s kicking me and doing all of the things. It’s like I was the Grinch or something, and my heart grew,” Alaina, 30, told PEOPLE Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina attend the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

After Alaina and Arnold tied the knot in February 2024, the couple made a plan to start trying for a baby at the end of 2025, but their little one had other plans. “Now I’m scared because I don’t feel like I passed any sort of test. They don’t make you take a test on being a mom,” the American Idol alum joked. “It’s crazy. People are like, ‘What’s your plan with the birth? And what’s your plan here?” And I’m like, listen, ‘God’s plan. It wasn’t my plan.’”

Even with the surprise of their baby timeline, Alaina said she can’t wait to watch her husband become a father, as he’s a “big nurturer” in general. “In fact, when I was getting ready to marry him, that was something that I knew would be one of the best things about being his wife, was being able to parent with him,” she gushed.

Play video

Revealing her baby bump in her “Those Kind of Women” music video was a no-brainer for the ACM Award winner — although she wrote the song before she got pregnant. “It’s all about the women who raised me… I was really fortunate to be raised around a bunch of very strong women. And when we cut this song, when we recorded this song, I was not pregnant nor thinking about becoming pregnant,” Alaina explained, adding, “It’s funny how things fell into place. It literally changed the song for me. I already loved it, because it’s about the women who raised me. But, now I am going to be a woman raising a child.”

And while the music video reveal helped announce Alaina’s own pregnancy, the baby bump itself was not real. “When we shot the video, I barely had a bump. So I actually put a [fake] bump over my pregnant bump to make it bigger so that people knew what was happening visually,” she explained. “So, I wore a baby bump for my music video, which is hilarious. Now that it’s coming out, I look pretty close to what it looks like in the video.”