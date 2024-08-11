Lauren Alaina Breaks Silence After Sudden Family Death

Lauren Alaina is speaking out for the first time since the sudden loss of her father two weeks ago. The American Idol alum is still reeling from J.J. Suddeth's passing and delivered a message to her fans, thanking a few others along the way.

"Thank you. I can't think of much else to say right now other than thank you," Alaina's message started. "Thank you to everyone who has checked on me and continued to show up for me. Thank you to [Jason Aldean] and [Brittany Aldean] and your team for treating me like family. Thank you to my husband for being the arms that are holding me together all day and all night long.

"Thank you to my brother and sister and their beautiful babies for the FaceTimes at all times of the day to make me smile or bring me comfort in any way you can. Thank you to my momma and bonus dad for coming out on the road with me. Thank you to my team for giving me a loving environment on the road," she added. "Most of all thank you Jesus for the unconditional love and strength from the Kingdom of God surrounding all of us right now as we navigate this pain and sorry."

Alaina included a series of photos with her post, including a snap with Aldean, a touching sign from her fans keeping her in their prayers, and others from her recent performances.

The 29-year-old announced her father's death on July 24, cancelling three of her shows in a heart-wrenching message to fans. "We lost my daddy last night, and I really don't have words yet," she posted. "I want to let y'all know that I'm not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family."