Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 4

Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, is going to be a dad again! The singer and his wife Hannah Billingsley have revealed that they are expecting baby number four.

Over on Instagram, the couple shared the news by using an Elevation Worship song that "counts your miracles." As the singer counts "1,2,3," the Mooney's children appear around them, and then when they hit "4," Hannah hold up a pregnancy test to show they are preparing for another baby.

The big announcement has brought out many comments from friends and fans, with HGTV star Jenny Mars exclaiming, "I'm sooooooo happy for you guys!!!! And I've been waiting for this announcement and I LOVE IT so much! Love y'all!" Someone else added, "I'm so happy for you Hannah. Those babies are so lucky to be loved by you!"

Mooney and Hannah are already parents to three boys: Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 1. It's unclear how far along Hannah is in her pregnancy, so the couple may not know the sex of their baby, but the pregnancy test that Hannah holds up is pink, which could possibly be a hint that they are expecting a girl. This is merely speculation, however, and not confirmed.