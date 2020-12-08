Chuck Wicks and Wife Kasi Welcome First Child Together

✖

Chuck Wicks just became a dad for the first time, welcoming his first child with wife Kasi. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Tucker Elliot on Friday, Dec. 4, sharing the happy news on Instagram. "Well.... he’s HERE!!!!!" Wicks captioned a selfie with his wife and their son after arriving home from the hospital. "@kasirosa and I are beside ourselves with so much joy and love for our baby boy!!!"

The radio personality and singer shared that Tucker was born at 2:30 p.m. and is "as healthy as an ox." "The feelings that are going through me having a son and holding him for the first time skin to skin yesterday... well.... I just lost it," Wicks continued, thanking fans for their messages and support, "specially" through his and Kasi's IVF journey.

"We won’t be stingy with pics and videos of Little Tucker!!! Lol," he continued. "It was pretty nice having about 16 hours with Tucker alone just me and mama! We just got home and the family is meeting him for the first time!"

Kasi, who has three daughters, two of whom were adopted during her previous marriage, shared the same photo on her own page and wrote that she and Wicks are "in LOVE" with their son.

"It’s been such a crazy time to deliver a baby," she shared. "But nothing can take away from the most amazing feeling of bringing this baby boy in to the world with the love of my life. Feeling blessed and thankful beyond belief. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. Means so much to us."

Coincidentally, Tucker was born on the same day Wicks released his new song "Old With You," which he wrote for his wife.

"I wrote this song about my wife.. @kasirosa ... it comes out this Friday December 4th!" he told fans on Instagram. "I hope you love it as much as I do. I hope you tell your friends.. I hope you stream it.. I hope you download it.. I hope it makes you feel how important it is to have love in your life and when you find the one that is the one...to not let them go and to treat them like tomorrow isn’t coming. Because really we only have today."

Wicks told PEOPLE that he and Kasi are "beside ourselves" after Tucker's arrival.

"The IVF process is an extremely emotional one and so many many tears were shed of joy and love when Tucker arrived into the world healthy and perfect," he said. "We can't wait to shower him with love every single day. Also... Kasi is a rockstar!"