Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner announces he and his wife Harry Potter alum Scarlett Byrne are expecting twins. The couple made the announcement about their coming bundles of joy over the holiday, telling People Magazine that they both couldn’t wait to add to their growing family. “Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together,” Hefner told the outlet.

He and his wife also shared the announcements on their personal Instagram accounts. “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins,” the Hefner heir shared, adding “A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

“Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.” Byrne-Hefner said in her message. The announcement was received with a bunch of congratulations from those close to the couple. “Great photo. Happy thanksgiving and congratulations,” Crystal Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s last wife commented under Cooper’s picture. “Ahhhhh congratulations, twin mama!!! ❤️❤️❤️ it’s such a beautiful amazing adventure! Sending you love on this incredible journey,” said a mom influencer in the comments. “Love you so so much TWINNY,” replied Afshan Azhad, one of Byrne’s Harry Potter co-stars.

The two recently celebrated the film franchise’s 20-year anniversary. “Happy 20 years Potterheads ⚡️ Honoured to be a small part in such an incredible world. My journey started on the 4th film but I still miss everyone and everything to do with filming everyday for 8 years on these incredible films. Thank you to the best fans in the world for keeping the magic alive 20 years on. I owe everything to these films,” Azhad wrote on Instagram.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad after Cooper’s grandmother, on Aug. 24, 2020 in Los Angeles. “My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I,” he told People at the time, adding that the birth of their first child left them “filled with such joy” and that they “couldn’t be happier.”