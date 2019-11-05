‘Harry Potter’ Star Scarlett Byrne Marries Hugh Hefner’s Son Cooper in Surprise Ceremony

Scarlett Byrne and Playboy heir Cooper Hefner are officially married. The Harry Potter star wed the son of the late Hugh Hefner at a private courthouse ceremony on Monday. They both took to their Instagram accounts to announce the big news.

“Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married,” Byrne wrote on her post. “We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.”

Afshan Azad-Kazi, who was also in the Harry Potter film series, commented, “Scarlett Hefner!!! ARGH!! I love you! I love you so much twinny. I’m crying.”

“Congratulations!!!!! So so gorgeous the both of you. Love love love,” another Harry Potter alum, Anna Shaffer, commented.

Fans were equally as thrilled. “Aaaaahhhhhhh it’s just so exciting! I’m so happy for you both! I can’t wait for everything to come!,” one wrote.

“Congratulations to you and Cooper. So happy for you both,” another said.

“The biggest congratulations to you both! May you have a long and happy life together filled with love, light and laughter. And always have separate bathrooms,” someone else joked.

The two were engaged in August 2015 after Hefner reportedly flew to Byrne’s birthplace of London and asked her father for her hand in marriage.

In 2017, Byrne posed nude for Playboy and was in one of the first issues after Hefner made the decision to bring naked photos back to the publication.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, ‘The Feminist Mystique.’ A big thank you to Playboy, the creative team, and Cooper Hefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal,” Byrne wrote in an Instagram post at the time.