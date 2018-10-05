Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Welcomes Baby Boy

Actress Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, welcomed a baby boy last month and shared the first photo of her son on Friday.

Eastwood, 25, shared a photo of herself on bed, with her son sleeping on her chest. She only included a sleeping face emoji in the caption.

Back on Sept. 24, E! News reported that the baby was born on Sept. 16. His name is Titan Wraith Eastwood and his father is model Alexander Wraith.

Eastwood announced she was expecting at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills in May, where she showed off her baby bump alongside her mother, Frances Fisher.

“I’m going to be adding to the family this summer with my own baby and we’re so excited,” Eastwood said at the event.

“Oh, my God! I’m so excited I’m going to be a grandma,” Fisher added.

“Francesca and I are very happy and excited to announce that we are having a child together. We are looking forward to our future together,” Wraith and Eastwood said in a statement in May, reports Entertainment Tonight.

In August, Eastwood announced her baby’s name during a baby shower and her 25th birthday party at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Eastwood is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and his Unforgiven co-star Fisher, and appeared in the E! Network reality series Mrs. Eastwood & Company. In 2013, she was married to Jordan Feldstein, the late brother of Jonah Hill, for a week before she asked for an annulment.

Eastwood served as Miss Golden Globe 2013 and appeared in episodes of Fargo and Twin Peaks last year. She also played Molly Walker in 2015’s Heroes Reborn.

She is one of Clint Eastwood’s seven children. The 88-year-old Hollywood legend is also father to Kyle, 50, and Alison, 46, from his marriage to Maggie Johnson; Kimber, 54, from a relationship with Roxanne Runis; Morgan, 21, from his marriage to Dina Ruiz; and Scott, 32, and Kathryn, 30 from a relationship with Jacelyn Reeves.

According to The Blast, Wraith has a 7-year-old boy named Trajan with his ex-wife, Lili Gaildraud. He filed for divorce in June after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Wraith told The Blast that he and Gaildraud separated in July 2015 and “everyone is moving on and happy.” He said the couple have not decided if they will get married, but they might tie the knot “when the time is right, people will know.”

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images