Christina Milian Expecting Third Child 10 Months After Welcoming Son Isaiah

Christina Milian is adding another member of the family! Just 10 months after welcoming son Isaiah, the "Dip It Low" singer announced she was pregnant with her third child, her second with boyfriend Matt Pokora. Milian shared the big news Thursday with a sweet Instagram post, which showed Pokora planting a kiss on her baby bump in one photo and baby Isaiah touching her belly in another.

"You and Me + 3 ," she captioned the announcement, adding, “#MoreLove." Pokora shared the same photos on his profile, and noted that their son is "already a protective big brother" to their unborn baby. Milian and Pokora welcomed Isaiah in January, and the Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actress also shares her 10-year-old daughter, Violet, with her ex-husband, The-Dream, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2011.

Announcing she and Pokora had welcomed their baby boy to the world on Jan. 20, Milian shared a black-and-white photo of the infant grabbing her finger, writing in the caption, "And so we begin," adding "Isaiah 1/20/20." She added that the little one was "simply perfect," ending with a note to her son, "The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad." Pokora shared a similar photo, writing a message in French that translates as, "Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020 … it's up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son."

Milian told PEOPLE in May that she and Pokora were hanging in there with a newborn and homeschooling Violet amid the coronavirus pandemic, reassuring that "life is good," despite all the hardships of 2020. The Love Don't Cost a Thing actress gushed that she was "super happy" and had a "really happy baby" to the magazine, explaining how she was looking for a silver lining in the experience. "Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work. It's been nice to just be home and be with my daughter and have this bonding experience," she said at the time.

"Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that's happening [and] not something that will happen often," she added of the pandemic. "But whatever the case may be, I'm an optimistic person — I look at the positivity in it all."