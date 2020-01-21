Christina Milian Welcomes ‘Simply Perfect’ Son With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian, as she recently welcomed her second child into the world. Milian, who already has a nine-year-old daughter Violet Madison with The-Dream, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora. And the “Dip It Low” singer highlighted the happy news on Instagram.

Milian posted a photo of her son on Jan. 20, telling her followers that he had been born that day. In her caption, which she kept short and sweet, the star revealed that her son’s name is Isaiah.

“And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect,” she wrote. “The world is yours Son. Love, Mom [and] Dad.”

Milian and Pokora first revealed their baby news back in July via Instagram. On the social media site, the couple posed alongside a screenshot of one of Milian’s sonograms.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” the Falling Inn Love star wrote. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora [heart emoji]!”

About a month after they revealed the news, the pair held a gender reveal party and subsequently shared the reveal with all of their fans online. At the party, which the star chronicled on Instagram, Milian, her daughter Violet, and Pokora all counted down from 10 before they released a blue-colored fog, which indicated that they were having a boy.

“We couldn’t wait to find out what we were having and we’re overjoyed with the news,” Milian told E! News after the gender reveal. “We’re so happy to have shared our moment with close friends and family.”

Milian also opened up about the occasion to PEOPLE, where she said that she was overjoyed to see so many of her friends and family members supporting her on her special day. PEOPLE reported that there were a few celebs in attendance at the bash, including Khloe Kardashian’s good friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq-McCray.

“I had such a great time at our shower,” she told the publication. “It felt so good celebrating with our closest friends and family.”

“Our little Prince is gonna be very welcome to some loving fam and friends. Thank you guys for making it out! Especially those who flew in so last minute! I felt the love big time! You nearly brought me to tears to see you just POP UP!” she went on to share about the party. “Time is ticking and baby boy is kicking! We’re ready!”

