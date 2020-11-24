Christina Milian Teases Possible Return to Music, Reveals 'Biggest Conflict' (Exclusive)

✖

Christian Milian has made a name for herself in Hollywood, starring in the Netflix film Falling Inn Love and appearing in the Netflix series Soundtrack. She also starred in the Crackle series The Oath and in the 2018 Christmas film Memories of Christmas. But fans are wondering when Milian will release new music. PopCulture.com caught up with the Grammy-nominated artist, and she revealed what needs to happen in order for her to drop new songs and a new album.

"I have to be so connected to the passion of it, which I always am," Millian said to PopCulture. "I'm so dedicated to being a mom to my 10-month-old and my 10-year old that it's one of those things that's very conflicting for me to actually take a lot of time away from them. That's pretty much my biggest conflict. ...But if it fits and if it feels right, I have the music and I'll make it happen."

Milian released three studio albums in the early and mid-2000s. The last two albums — It's About Time and So Amazin' — reached the top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 Chart, with It's About Time earning a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album. The hit song from the album, "Dip It Low," also got Grammy recognition, earning a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. "Dip It Low" reached No. 5 in the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Milian hasn't released a new album since 2006, and her last single was released in 2008 — "Us Against the World."

While Milian was making music, she was also appearing in various films and TV shows. That has been her focus for the last 15 years, but in her upcoming, still untitled film produced by Alicia Keys, Milian revealed that she gets to sing, as her character is a lounge singer.

"People are like, 'Well, you're singing in a movie. Aren't you going to put some music out?'" Milian said when asked about releasing a new album. "I'm like 'Well, maybe I should.' I know I have the music. It's one of those things when I figure out when this movie comes out and see where I'm at in my life." In the meantime, fans will wait for Milian's new film which will stream on Netflix soon.