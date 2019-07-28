Christina Milian Reveals Second Pregnancy With Adorable Ultrasound Photo

Singer and actress Christina Milian announced she and boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their first child together. The baby will be Milian’s second child, joining 9-year-old daughter Violet. Milian shared the news on Instagram Sunday, showing off the sonogram image of her little one.

“New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe [Pokora],” Milian wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

The photo shows Milian, 37, with her arm over Pokora’s shoulder, with Pokora holding the sonogram in front of Milian’s stomach.

Pokora shared a similar photo on his Instagram page, although his was in black and whilte. “Legacy on the way!” he wrote in French and English, adding the hashtag “happy man.”

Pokora, 33, is a French singer also known as M. Pokora, and he was born Matthieu Tota. He appeared as a coach on The Voice Kids France and The Voice: The Most Beautiful Voice in France.

Milian and Pokora have been dating since 2017. In June, she was seen wearing a big diamond ring in Hollywood, which sparked engagement rumors. However, a representative said at the time they are not engaged, and she was just wearing a stack of rings that night.

During an appearance on The Real in 2018, Milian said they quickly got along with each other.

“We got along so long so well from the very beginning,” she said. “We have the best time together. I could spend every day with him, every moment and everything. It’s been cool. We just have a good time.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Milian was seen at the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She wore a curve-hugging dress that hid any sign of a baby bump.

“She was have a great time,” an eyewitness at the party said. “Christina was glowing and smiling the entire evening.”

When Milian was spotted walking around Los Angeles before the baby news, she was wearing an appropriate T-shirt reading, “I”m a mom, I totally got this.”

Milian shares Violet with her ex-husband, singer The-Dream. The two were married from 2009 to 2011.

Milian is best known for the hits “AM to PM,” “When You Look at Me,” “Dip It Low,” “Say I” and “Us Against the World.” As an actress, she starred in Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Be Cool, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish. She also starred in the short-lived Fox sitcom Grandfathered with John Stamos and stars in Crackle’s The Oath. She also has a role in Jenna Dewan’s upcoming Netflix show Mixtape.

