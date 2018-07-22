Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet New Video of Baby Miles

Chrissy Teigen’s “little dude” is getting bigger every day.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Lip Sync Battle star took to social media on Saturday to give fans a new glimpse of her sweetheart, 2-month-old, Miles Stephens.

this little dude! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

In the short clip posted to her Instagram, Miles wriggles around happily while sporting a black-and-white striped onesie as one of Teigen’s friends says hello.

“This little dude,” Teigen captioned the heartwarming moment.

While it was a tender moment which garnered more than half a million likes and a slew of positive comments, Teigen has faced some unwarranted criticism since giving birth to her second child, Miles, with John Legend this past May.

Teigen has been candid with her followers about the struggles of motherhood, including thoughts on breastfeeding in which she has rightfully attempted several times to normalize with photos and videos of herself. However, when it comes to snapping photos of her while nursing, she is not a fan of the invasive nature of paparazzi.

The model recently called out a photographer who she says took her photo while she was breastfeeding Miles in her car.

“To the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f— yourself if you sell them,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

Teigen’s tweets about the photographer were up for several hours before she deleted them. She did, however, keep up her responses to those commenting on the situation. She explained the situation to one fan who asked her to share a breastfeeding photo for all the nursing moms out there.

“Oh I am definitely happy to! It’s most of my day,” Teigen wrote. “[It’s] just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude.”

Teigen is no stranger to facing backlash from mom shamers either, especially when it comes to her posts about her children. In one image with her and Legend’s daughter Luna, 2, and Miles, 6 weeks, she joked about the picture-perfect image.

“Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?” she wondered.

Legend told E! News three years ago that he is “very entertained” by Teigen’s social media antics. “I’m very accustomed to what she’s saying on Twitter. I’m very entertained by it,” the “Good Night” singer said at the time. “I love it. I’m her biggest fan.”