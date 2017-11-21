Chrissy Teigen Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child together.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model revealed the news on Instagram with an adorable video that featured their daughter Luna.

Luna is shown looking at Teigen’s stomach. Teigen then asks, “What’s in here?”. Luna replies, “Baby.”

The Lip Sync Battle host captioned the photo, “It’s John’s!”.

Legend also chimed in on the pregnancy reveal with a humorous comment.

“Maury will have the final word on this,” Legend wrote.

Teigen has revealed earlier this year that she would be going through the in vitro fertilization process again after conceiving Luna through the process. She had said the couple’s second embryo was a boy.

When the model revealed the news on Twitter, waves of thrilled reactions flooded in from fans and celebrity admirers like Perez Hilton.

Photo Credit: Getty / Victor Boyko