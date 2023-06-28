Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Fourth Child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just added a fourth child to their family! The model, 37, and "All of Me" singer, 44, privately welcomed a baby boy via a surrogate earlier this month, Teigen confirmed Wednesday. The couple's fourth child, named Wren Alexander Stephens, was born Monday, June 19 after being carried by Teigen and Legend's "perfect match" surrogate, a woman named Alexandra, who served as the inspiration for Wren's middle name.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Teigen began her lengthy post, sharing that she and Legend began looking at surrogacy as an option in 2021. When the couple met Alexandra, Teigen wrote that "all our wishes and dreams aligned," gushing, "I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives."

The couple's first embryo transfer with their gestational carrier did not survive, but they were "overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy" during Teigen's pregnancy with daughter Esti, who was born in January. Wren was born on June 19 "just minutes before midnight," Teigen shared, before offering up heartfelt thanks to Alexandra, whom she called the "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate."

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote. She continued, "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. ...Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."

Legend and Teigen are also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, who were born in April 2016 and May 2018, respectively. In August 2020, the Cravings cookbook author announced that she was pregnant with her third child, a son named Jack, but had to undergo a "life-saving abortion" the following month after suffering a partial placenta abruption.

Through her family's grieving process, Teigen spoke candidly on social media, revealing in February 2022 that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments. In August of that same year, she announced she was pregnant with daughter Esti. "1 billion shots later ... we have another on the way," she wrote on Instgram at the time. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves. But so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."