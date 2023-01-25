Chrissy Teigen Shows Her and John Legend's Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen is giving a closer look at her and John Legend's baby girl! The 37-year-old model took to Instagram Tuesday to share the first close-up photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine's face. In the picture, Esti looks to be enjoying a nice nap while nestled in her mom's arms and swaddled in a gray blanket.

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Teigen captioned the photo, which quickly drew admiring comments from the couple's famous friends. Kris Jenner wrote, "Soooo beautiful just like her mama," while Kaley Cuoco gushed, "Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!" Olivia Munn chimed in, "Welcome earthside little one," while Rumer Willis commented, "Omg so beautiful." Even Legend chimed in, commenting on the photo of his third child, "My little Esti," adding a tearful emoji and a heart.

Teigen and Legend shared their big baby news on Instagram last week, sharing a photo of their 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and 4-year-old son, Miles, holding their baby sister sweetly. Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier." She continued, "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X."

Legend previously announced the birth of his second daughter at a private concert earlier in month, telling the audience that he and Teigen welcomed "the little baby this morning." He continued that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt "energized" on the "blessed day" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

The EGOT winner also shared an announcement on his Instagram account. "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy," he wrote. "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word..."