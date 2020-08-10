Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Post First Photo After Welcoming Baby, Reveal Name

✖

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger couldn't be any happier to be parents. Just a day after reports broke that the couple had welcomed their first child together, they took to Instagram to confirm the news themselves, sharing the first photo of their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Sharing an image of all three of their hands locked in an embrace, the new mom wrote that they are "beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter." She went on to reveal the little ones name, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. She added that she and her husband "couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed!"

Sharing the same image, Pratt also confirmed the news on his own account, adding two passages from the Bible. Quoting Psalm 126:3, the actor celebrated his bundle of joy, writing, "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." He also quoted Psalm 127:3-4, which reads, "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger refrained from revealing just when they had welcomed the newest addition to their family, though Entertainment Tonight reported over the weekend that the actor’s car had been spotted at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon, suggesting little Lyla may have been born at that time. Later that day, Schwarzenegger's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother, Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, had visited the couple's home, and a delivery van had been seen delivering flowers to the residence on Saturday.

The couple had confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in May shortly after reports that Schwarzenegger was pregnant first surfaced in April. The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot on June 8, 2019 in Montecito, California. While Lyla is the first child for the actress, she is Pratt’s second, as he shared 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.