Chris Pratt Gets Quarantine Haircut From Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are taking their grooming habits into their own hands as their typical stylists remain unavailable amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Avengers: Endgame actor decided it was time for his shaggy locks to go, while his pregnant wife was all too ready to take on the challenge of the at-home haircut.

Pratt shared before and after photos of the cut on Instagram, beginning with a picture of his long hair and Schwarzenegger standing over him with electric clippers. "Here we go! Time to chop it off!" Pratt captioned the photo. Schwarzenegger seems to have done an awesome job, with the actor crediting her with a clean new 'do he showed up in a subsequent post, writing, "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey."

The couple, who will celebrate one year of marriage in June, were revealed last month to be expecting a child together, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. This will be Schwarzenegger's first child and Pratt's second, as he shares son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris. Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, first began dating the Jurassic World in the summer of 2018 and married in a stunning ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019.

(Photo: Chris Pratt)

Since then, the couple appears to be reveling in their new romance, being spotted out and about their neighborhood on regular quarantine walks, with Schwarzenegger's baby bump on display. In March, the Gift of Forgiveness author told PEOPLE that nine months into marriage, things felt as fresh as they ever did with her husband. "I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to. I’m still really excited and crazy in love," Schwarzenegger the outlet.

She added to Us Weekly around the same time, "When you have a partner who can love and support you throughout everything, that’s the greatest gift ever. I've always felt incredibly supported by my siblings and my parents, but to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have." Schwarzenegger even said she and her husband have become "each other's greatest cheerleaders" and supporting their own interests is "very important to us."