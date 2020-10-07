✖

Jurassic Park fans will have to wait a little longer for the new film Jurassic World: Dominion to come out due to the pandemic. Lead star Bryce Howard, who plays the character of Claire, took to her Instagram account to share the news. In her photo shows the teaser poster of the famous dinosaur logo but in black and yellow colors with a list of the cast and the release date of June 10, 2022. "JUNE 10, 2022. Call it Jurassic World 3 or Jurassic Park 6 -- either way, HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS," she captioned the photo, using the hashtags "Jurassic World Dominion," "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic Park."

Universal Pictures initially slated the film to premiere in the summer of 2021, however, plans changed when they had to postpone filming to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow also debuted the teaser poster via Twitter, writing, "For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then."

Filming shut down in March after experts deemed the spread of coronavirus as a pandemic. Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first major films to resume production following the massive, worldwide shutdowns. However, this time around, things haven't been the same for those on set as major protocols are in place to help keep everyone as safe as possible. Crews have been divided into groups, and craft service is now in vacuum-sealed containers.

According to a New York Times article, their safety measures detail "everything from the infrared temperature scanners the cast and crew encounter upon arrival to the vacuum-sealed meals provided by masked workers standing behind plastic partitions in the takeout-only cafeteria." The cast and crew have split into two groups, with the larger one made up of construction and props — that don't need to be on set when filming — and a smaller group called the Green Zone. The Green Zone consists of Trevorrow and cast members like Chris Pratt and Howard, along with other essential crew members like camera operators and sound department, according to EW.

While it's probably safe to assume the cast and crew are happy to be back on set, it's been made clear they're all taking every precaution to keep everyone safe and healthy.