Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine Expecting First Child Together

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges made an exciting announcement on Monday. The two actors shared that they are expecting their first child together. Devine and Bridges' pregnancy news comes two years after they tied the knot.

In true comedic fashion, Devine's Instagram post about the news included a little dose of humor. The Workaholics star stood next to his wife as they both showed off their stomachs. He wrote in the caption that they're expecting and added, "Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!" Devine continued to joke that his Instagram page will henceforth become a "baby page," writing, "as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Bridges also shared her own Instagram post about the pregnancy news. She posted two snaps of herself and the Pitch Perfect star posing near the water as they cradled her growing baby bump. Alongside the sweet images, she wrote, "We have news!! can't wait to get this lil family started."

Devine and Bridges have been going strong for quite some time now. Years after meeting thanks to their 2015 film The Final Girls, they announced their engagement. The pair announced that they were engaged to be wed in 2019. Devine reportedly popped the question on their Duffy boat in Newport Bay. At the time, Bridges wrote about their engagement, "We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever." Two years later, the two actors walked down the aisle in Cabo San Lucas, per Vogue.

While talking to the publication about their September 2021 nuptials, the couple reflected on how their relationship began. Bridges and Devine actually met on the flight over to the set of The Final Girls, which was being shot in Louisiana. It wasn't exactly love at first sight for the pair, as they related how they didn't even speak during the flight. Instead, Devine reportedly spent four hours playing Fruit Ninja, saying that he did so because he "was scared of Chloe's beauty." He added, "Chloe thought I was big timing her." Alas, Devine and Bridges were eventually able to hit it off, and the rest is history.