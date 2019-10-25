‘Workaholics’ Star Adam Devine Gets Engaged, Reveals ‘She Said Yes’ Photo

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges are headed down the aisle! The Righteous Gemstones star and the Pretty Little Liars alum announced their engagement on Instagram Thursday, along with hilarious photos of them celebrating that she “said yes.” The posts also show off Bridges’ massive engagement ring as the couple rides on a boat.

Bridges was the first to post the exciting news on social media, writing: “We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever.

“I’ve known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met,” she continued. “I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let’s do this baby.”

DeVine posted his announcement on Instagram just minutes after his fiancée and shared his joyful reaction her saying yes.

“She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!” The Workaholics alum wrote. “I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self.

“You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me!” He continued. “You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting.”

Many of the couple’s famous friends and fans took to the comments section to celebrate the news.

“Omgeeee congrats guys!” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote.

“Ahhhhhh!!! Congrats!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!!!” Nina Dobrev commented.

DeVine’s Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland also commented, writing: “I AM FREAKING OUT!!!! I AM SO F-IN HAPPY!!!!!!”

DeVine and Bridges met on the set of The Final Girls in 2014 and have been together ever since. They have been spotted in public together many times. While DeVine kept his relationship private most of the time, he did comment about their Valentine’s Day plans in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think my girlfriend’s gonna come up and we’re gonna try go to dinner somewhere. I’m gonna be really cute. Cuteness level 10, I think,” he told the outlet at the time.

Congratulations to the happy couple!