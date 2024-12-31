‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Reveals Secret Pregnancy

Marina Squerciati is ringing in the new year with a new little bundle of joy. The Chicago P.D. star shared a picture on Instagram of her sporting a baby bump and a bikini, saying that 2024 was a “BIG year for me, literally. I thought I handled being a pregnant working mom with grace.” While Squerciati did not reveal any details of the pregnancy, she admitted it was the real reason she was absent from the first two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12, “I was having a baby.”

The actress, 40, is also the mother of a 7-year-old daughter whom she shares with husband, Eli Kay-Oliphant, who had a fun take on the pregnancy. Squerciati also shared a drawing that her eldest did that involves Mom and Dad on either side with very different expressions while the 7-year-old was just in the middle, all happy. Considering that Squerciati was able to keep the pregnancy a secret, even while filming earlier this year, it seems like now was the perfect time to look back at this year for her. And she had much time for herself and her family.

Some of Squerciati’s P.D. castmates took to the comments to share their well wishes, including former star Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton), who simply shared three red heart emojis. Kevin Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins also shared a sweet comment, saying, “the best to doit. love you Burgess.” Additionally, producer Brian Luce merely said, “Priceless!”

The Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. explained where Squerciati’s Kim Burgess was by saying she was at a conference for National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. Squerciati was back in action by the third episode, with Burgess gunning for a detective’s position, which she later got. It’s unknown when Squerciati welcomed baby number 2, but it seems like she managed to get back into the swing of things pretty easily after getting back to set.

Meanwhile, between parenting two children and Chicago P.D., Marina Squerciati is as busy as ever and will continue to be in 2025. P.D. will be returning on Jan. 8, with the first One Chicago crossover in five years on Jan. 29. It’s going to be another exciting year for Chicago P.D. fans and the cast as well, and there’s no telling what surprises will be in store.