‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Teases ‘Life-Altering’ Twist Will Reunite Fan-Favorite Couple

There’s hope for Burzek on Chicago P.D.! The NBC police drama’s fan-favorite couple, comprised of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), is set to possibly pick their whirlwind romance back up, years after they called off their engagement in Season 2.

Squerciati teased the couple’s reunion, after years of working together and staying friends, will be sparked by an “life-altering” event coming during the upcoming One Chicago crossover event.

“What’s going to happen to her takes her by surprise,” Squerciati told Us Weekly this week. “She has such bad luck in the personal sphere, that she sort of is putting her nose to the grindstone and not looking up. Then, what happens in the crossover and later on, socially, it’s really a surprise for her.”

She also confirmed that Ruzek will be involved in the traumatic event.

“Burzek is, sort of, coming back. I think the fans demanded it, knocked down [creator] Rick Eid’s door,” she added. “It’s good. I don’t know what the ending is, but it’s a very interesting storyline.”

“I don’t think this is endgame yet, but it’ll test them.” she said, adding she doesn’t believe either detective is good for the other at the moment.

Burgess faced the loss of her latest boyfriend in Season 6, when he was killed before an investigation. Ruzek faced legal trouble at the end of Season 6 and the beginning of the new season due to him taking the blame for Antonio (Jon Seda) killing a drug dealer and rapist.

Last week’s episode ended with Voight (Jason Beghe) securing all charges against Ruzek were dropped so he could come back to work as part of the Intelligence unit.

Flueger confirmed the upcoming romance with the outlet, sharing his return to the team will be seamless, before the drama with Burgess gets his attention.

“They’re two adult people who have an undying love for one another,” the actor said. “He’s always going to be a little in love with her, regardless of whether or not they’re in a full-functioning relationship.”

Squerciati previously said she believes Burgess and Ruzek will end up together.

“I look it at this way: ‘OK, you go do your thing, Adam, and then come back to me.’ … Series finale, they have to get together,” she said in October 2018 on the Watch With Us podcast. Flueger agreed, saying: “I don’t think that that’s ever going to be put to bed entirely.”

Are you ready for more Burzek? Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.