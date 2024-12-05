‘Chicago P.D.’ Not Airing New Episodes Until 2025

Chicago P.D. is taking a bit of a break following its heartbreaking fall finale. After Season 12, Episode 8, “Penance,” ended with Dante’s CI and romantic interest Gloria Perez getting killed, fans will have to wait until the new year to see the fallout. The series is officially on hiatus, along with Med and Fire, until Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Coincidentally, the midseason premiere date will be the 11th anniversary of P.D.’s series premiere.

It’s hard to predict just what will happen and how Dante will deal with Gloria’s death. Not only that, but there’s also the consequences he could be facing since he had a relationship with a CI and it literally turned out to be deadly. This could certainly have a lasting impact and it’s not a good thing. Having to wait until January to see how it turns out will be a tough wait but it will be worth it. Plus, fans will be able to theorize about just what will happen in the new episode and in new episodes of Med and Fire, especially since Med ended on a bloody cliffhanger that could mark the beginning of the end for one character.

At the very least, the midseason premiere isn’t all that fans will be able to look forward to. For the first time in five years, all three One Chicago shows will be crossing over. Not too many details, such as a premiere date, have been released but the episodes will center on an office building explosion that upends the city both above and below the ground. While there have been mini-crossovers every once in a while between two shows, there hasn’t been a full three-show crossover since 2019’s “Infection,” and it shouldn’t be long until more details are announced.

All seasons of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock, including the new episodes, so fans are able to catch up before the show returns. Once the holidays roll around, time will definitely fly by, and then it won’t be much longer until the series returns. More information on the midseason premiere should be released in the coming weeks. Chicago P.D. returns on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 m. ET on NBC.