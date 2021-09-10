Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Daughter Makes Shocking ‘Abusive’ Accusation Against Mother

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen made several shocking allegations in a TikTok video earlier this week, revealing that she moved out of her mother’s “abusive household” last year. A Page Six described the 17-year-old’s claims as the “product of teenage angst,” and she is now living with her father. Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 to 2006 and are also parents to daughter Lola, 16.

Sami posted a video of herself looking upset, adding the caption, “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc.” She later posted a video of herself looking happier. “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school :),” Sami captioned the second video. The viral video has since been made private.

Sami was living with Richards last year, the source told Page Six. The video came after a July video in which Sami claimed her mother kicked her out of the house. “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the source claimed, adding that Sami “didn’t want to follow the rules” Richards set. Sheen did not support the rules and has a “different way of parenting,” so Sami moved in with her father. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation,” the source said.

Richards’ representative could not be reached for comment. However, Sheen commented through his rep, Jeff Ballard. “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!” Sheen told Page Six.

Richards, 50, recently starred on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but left the show in September 2020. During her time on the show, she did not shy away from talking about her marriage to Sheen, which was not as wild as some would assume. “A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy,” Richards said in May 2020. “But Charlie was sober when we got married so we were not this swinging couple like people might assume. We weren’t.” After Richards became pregnant with Lola, the two went through a “very toxic” time. “And I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her,” she said.

Last month, Richards told Entertainment Tonight she would not be opposed to returning to RHOBH in the future. “You know, I really did enjoy working on the show. I hate to even say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all,” she said. Richards went on to joke that she would ask Bravo if she gets paid every time her name gets brought up on the show since the fallout from her feud with current cast members is still a major topic on the series.