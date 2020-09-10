Denise Richards Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

✖

Denise Richards is officially leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, per Variety. Richards joined the Bravo series for Season 9. She currently stars on Season 10 of the show, which is currently airing. The news about Richards' future with RHOBH will likely not come as too much of a surprise to the show's fans, as the actor has been involved in her fair share of drama on the series.

The drama between Richards and the other Housewives began at the beginning of Season 10, which first premiered in April. During a dinner party held at Richards' home, the cast had a discussion about sex and threesomes. The Wild Things actor tried to steer her friends away from the sex topic, as her teenage children and their friends were sitting at a table nearby. In subsequent episodes, Richards told her castmates that she doesn't want to bring her kids around them anymore because of their penchant for NSFW conversations, a notion that did not sit well with the other Housewives. While this issue was dramatic enough, it wasn't the only hot topic that Richards was involved in during this past season.

Towards the end of the season, former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville claimed that she had a one-night stand with Richards, who is currently married to Aaron Phypers. Glanville claimed that Richards asked her to keep quiet about the alleged affair. The Drop Dead Gorgeous star later denied Glanville's accusations. This caused drama between herself and the other women in the group, as some of them believed Glanville's account. Not only did the drama put a wedge in between Richards and several members of the RHOBH cast, but this issue also divided the show's fans, some of whom were "#TeamDenise" and others who were "#TeamBrandi."

While this issue will be discussed in-depth on RHOBH's reunion, which is currently airing on Bravo on Wednesday nights, it will likely be put to rest when Richards exits the series following her time on Season 10. Interestingly enough, the news about her departure comes a couple of months after she addressed the possibility of coming back for Season 11. During an interview with the Washington Post, Richards played coy when asked about her future with RHOBH. In the interview, which was published in July, the actor said that she would return for Season 11 if "it makes sense." She added, “I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships. This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything. I just roll with the punches.”