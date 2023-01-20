Channing Tatum Updates Fans on His Daughter's Rivalry With Sandra Bullock's Daughter

Celebrity feuds are nothing new, but feuds between celebrity preschoolers are rare. There once was one between Sadra Bullock's daughter Laila and Channing Tatum's daughter Everly, but the Magic Mike's Last Dance actor said they are on good terms now. Last year, Bullock said Laila, 10, and Everly, 9, bickered when they were in preschool.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Tatum confirmed that Bullock was not just telling a tall tale. "Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," Tatum said. "It was a very fun year that year."

Tatum was then asked if the beef was ongoing. "They love each other now, literally can't get enough of each other. They just want to hang out all the time," Tatum replied. Vanity Fair's lie detector said Tatum was telling the truth.

In March 2022, Bullock told PEOPLE she and Tatum were called to their daughters' preschool frequently. "Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," the Gravity star said. "It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious. So we were always praying it was the other one's daughter when we were called into the office."

The two stars were "mortified" by the calls, Bullock, 58, said. However, they noted the fights were never one-sided. Leila and Everly's relationship grew stronger when Tatum, 42, and Bullock made The Lost City together. "They're both equally suited and they were both as strong but now we had a month for them to be quarantined while we were filming and it was a love fest," Bullock told PEOPLE. "Just sleepovers, everyone in my bed. It was everyone, not Channing. Just the kids. Channing got the night off, he was off with his buddies."

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife and Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2019. In his Vanity Fair profile, Tatum said the differences between himself and Dewan became clearer after they became parents.

"It was probably exactly what I needed," Tatum said of the divorce. "I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next. And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we've become best friends."