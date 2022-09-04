Big Update on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Divorce

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are reportedly close to settling the remaining legal issues of their divorce. The Hollywood power couple married in 2009 and announced their plans to separate in April 2019. In November 2019, they were each declared legally single. They share a 9-year-old daughter, Everly.

According to legal documents The Blast obtained last week, Dewan filed a "declaration of disclosure," telling the court she turned over financial information and more documents to Tatum's team. Sources told the site there will still be a "trial setting conference" later this month, but the move from Dewan's team is a sign that the two are close to settling the case.

Back in November 2019, TMZ reported that the two asked the court to consider them legally single while they hashed out the financial matters related to the divorce. The judge granted that wish as the two began dating other people. Tatum, 42, dated singer Jessie J until 2020 and is now dating Zoe Kravitz. Dewan, 41, got engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020, the same year they welcomed a son together.

One of the remaining issues between the two involved profits from the Magic Mike franchise, which Tatum helped launch during their marriage. The couple had been in private talks to avoid a trial in the situation, reports Radar Online. Although Dewan didn't act in the films, she reportedly helped find choreographers for the HBO Max reality show Finding Magic Mike, which was tied to the Las Vegas stage show inspired by the movie. She also moved overseas with Tatum and Everly when the actor worked on Magic Mike Live London. Dewan and Tatum are also working on the final spousal support and division of property agreements.

Since the split, Dewan and Tatum have only had good things to say about each other and their parenting strategies with Everly. In June, Tatum told PEOPLE the two were on the same page about Everly's future.

"Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one. It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist," Tatum told the magazine when he was promoting his kids' book The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. "I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life... And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there's a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world."

Everly was a significant influence on the books, Tatum said. However, he hopes she can experience life outside Hollywood before working in front of the camera. "When she's 18, she's lived a full life and she can make her own decisions, then I will put her in anything and everything that I can possibly put her in because she'll be the coolest thing in the world and she is the coolest thing in the world," the Dog star said.