Channing Tatum's Upcoming Movie Acquired by Amazon

Channing Tatum has a few movies on the horizon, and one of the upcoming films has just been acquired by Amazon. According to Deadline, the company has picked up Red Shirt, which stars Tatum and is set to be directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train). The film is based on an original concept from Simon Kinberg (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Sherlock Holmes), and while details are being kept under wraps, Red Shirt is said to be a spy thriller.

Tatum has had a big year already, scoring hits with both Dog and The Lost City. Next up, fans will see the actor return to his most iconic role, in Magic Mike's Last Dance. The first two Magic Mike films — Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015) — were both big hits with critics and fans alike, leaving many eager for more of the male stripper crew. It seems Tatum has also been looking forward to revisiting the franchise as well, as he previously teased some details about Magic Mike's Last Dance. "We're gonna go big," Tatum told Entertainment Tonight of the third Magic Mike film, which reunites the actor with director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first two movies.

"I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild," he added. "I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'" Commenting on being back on set, Tatum said "it's been fun reuniting with the crew," and added that the series is "kind of like home" for him.

Notably, Salma Hayek joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance following Thandiwe Newton's exit from the long-awaited movie. Speaking to ET, A Warner Bros. Pictures studio spokesperson explained, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike Last Dance to deal with family matters." The outlet later reported that Hayek has been confirmed as taking on Newton's role.

Additional cast members for Magic Mike's Last Dance include Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo. At this time, it is unclear if any other past cast members — such as Matthew McConaughey or Joe Manganiello — will appear as well. Magic Mike's Last Dance opens in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023,