Channing Tatum Feels Salma Hayek's Touch in First Look at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Channing Tatum just gave the world a first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, and it finds the actor feeling Salma Hayek's touch on his abs. In a post on Instagram, Tatum shared a photo from the upcoming film, which features Hayek sitting with her eyes closed. As she is seated, Tatum's Michael "Magic Mike" Lane holds her hand up to his ripped chest/stomach.

In a caption on the post, Tatum wrote, "All good things begin in Miami." He then added that Magic Mike's Last Dance will be "in theaters Valentine's Day weekend." Lastly, the actor noted that the Magic Mike Live Tour venue is "open now!" In a Friday post on the Magic Mike Live Tour Instagram page, the company shared footage from its opening night, and wrote, "The [Magic Mike Live Tour] celebrated the launch of our multi-year North American tour in Miami last night in our custom-built venue overlooking the iconic Miami skyline and debuted our onsite gourmet restaurant [Wildfire Miami]!

The first two Magic Mike films — Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015) — were both big hits with critics and fans alike, leaving many eager for more of the male stripper crew. It seems Tatum has also been looking forward to revisiting the franchise as well, as he previously teased some details about Magic Mike's Last Dance. "We're gonna go big," Tatum told Entertainment Tonight of the third Magic Mike film, which reunites the actor with director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first two movies.

"I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild," he added. "I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'" Commenting on being back on set, Tatum said "it's been fun reuniting with the crew," and added that the series is "kind of like home" for him.

Notably, Hayek joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance following Thandiwe Newton's exit from the long-awaited movie. Speaking to ET, A Warner Bros. Pictures studio spokesperson explained, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike Last Dance to deal with family matters." The outlet later reported that Hayek has been confirmed as taking on Newton's role.