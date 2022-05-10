'The Lost City': Oscar Nunez Reveals the Hilarious Way His Heroic Stunt Went Down (Exclusive)

✖

When it came to Oscar Nunez's big heroic moment tackling Daniel Radcliffe in The Lost City, the actor decided to let the professional stunt performers step in – but not without flexing a little. Nunez opened up about what went into the stunt in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com as the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-led film makes its Digital and Paramount+ premiere on May 10.

Watching the stuntman demonstrate his character Oscar's big leap to tackle Radcliffe's villain character, The Office alum at first felt confident about his ability to replicate it. "I saw the guy do it and I'm like, 'I could do that, you guys' and the directors are like, 'Eh, can you?'" Nunez recalled to PopCulture. "And I'm like, 'Yes, I can do it from this step, the second step.' They're like, 'Jumping from the second step isn't a jump. You have to jump from the top thing.'"

"My brain is like, 'You can do it.' And my body is like, 'You're not 20. No, you can't do it. Why do it? Why would you even want to do it?'" he continued. "And there's no mat. I'm like, 'Oh, so you're going to put a mat down?' And the stunt guy is like, 'There's no mat. We're going to land on the freaking steel metal.' I'm like, 'All right, never mind.'"

Nunez wasn't about to let his internal monologue be so obvious though, joking that he made sure to act like he was really considering taking the leap. "Even to think about it, people are like, 'Oh, he may do it,'" he teased. "There's no way I'm going do it. But you know, I start stretching out. [Then say], 'Go ahead, let them do it.' ... Like, 'Oh I forgot. I had a latte half an hour ago. Nah, you do the stunt.'" Radcliffe also let the stuntmen step in to be tackled, Nunez said, "and then they cut and then we go lie down, like gentlemen, and then we do the scene."

Signing on to The Lost City after a personal request from Bullock was "a dream come true," said Nunez, who got to reunite with the actress 13 years after starring together in The Proposal. "She's the best," Nunez said of Bullock, noting that it didn't take much to get him to sign on after her text. "We did get to connect and our families hung out together a little bit," Nunez said of his time filming in the Dominican Republic. "So yeah, it was fun." The Lost City is out on Digital and Paramount+ May 10.