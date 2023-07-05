Chanel West Coast, 'Ridiculousness' Star, Shares Instagram Video of Her Daughter With Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend Dom Fenison have seamlessly adjusted to life as new parents after they welcomed daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison, their first child together, earlier this year. As the couple continue to embark on their new life as a family of three, the former Ridiculousness star hasn't shied away from documenting some sweet moments for her fans on social media, Chanel just last month sharing a sweet video highlighting the sweet bond Fenison shares with their daughter.

To mark Father's Day in June, Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, took to Instagram to share a special tribute to Fenison. The star posted an adorable montage video showcasing sweet moments between the newly-minted father and little Bowie, including clips of Bowie strapped to Fenison's chest in a baby carrier, the pair enjoying a meal together, and Fenison adorably playing with the youngster. She captioned the clip, "Happy Fathers Day to the best Daddy in the world [Dom Fenison]. Me and [Bowie] love you so much!"

Chanel and Fenison's journey to parenthood began in June 2022 when the Ridiculousness alum shared with E! News that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her model boyfriend. At the time, Chanel said she was in her first trimester and was "really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings." She later debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. After revealing later that month that they were expecting a baby girl, the couple welcomed little Bowie in November.

"After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own," the MTV star wrote on her Instagram Story, adding that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me."

Since welcoming her little one, Chanel has shared a handful of posts featuring her daughter. To mark Mother's Day, she shared a sweet mother-daughter photo as she reflected on becoming a mother, writing that her daughter "has brought me so much happiness in such a short amount of time and I don't know how I ever existed without her. Being a mom is such a fulfilling experience that teaches you so much everyday."