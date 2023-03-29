Chanel West Coast's 'Ridiculousness' Replacements Revealed

Chanel West Coast is officially leaving Ridiculousness. In her place, the MTV series has tapped several individuals to fill her place on the clip show. As Yahoo noted, celebrities from Brie Bella to Camille Kostek are set to make appearances on Ridiculousness starting on April 3.

Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim will have a coterie of famous faces filling in for Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley. In addition to Bella and Kostek, Ridiculousness will be bringing in B. Simone, Nina Agdal, Karrueche Tran, Madison Beer, Taela Dunn, Carly Aquilino, and several others. The new co-hosts will begin to appear on the show starting on April 3. This update comes days after Chanel revealed her exit from the show after 30 seasons.

Chanel not only revealed that she was leaving the MTV series, but she also shared what she has next on the horizon for her career. She signed a new overall deal with MTV's parent company, Paramount Media Networks, to executive produce, create, and star in a new unscripted series. Chanel will also develop other scripted and unscripted content for MTV Entertainment as a part of this deal.

"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount," she said in a statement to Variety on Monday. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

While at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, Chanel opened up about this new endeavor and expressed her excitement for this new stage in her career. She told E! News, "I'm gonna be doing my own docuseries. I'm also gonna be producing some other TV shows as well. Really just getting into my creative, executive producer seat. I'm very excited to get into that seat and stay in that seat forever."