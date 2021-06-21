Bindi Irwin Announces Break From Social Media as She Discusses Mental Health

✖

Bindi Irwin is briefly stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her family just three months after welcoming daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell. The conservationist and Crikey! It's the Irwins star announced on Monday, a day after she opened up about her relationship with her estranged grandfather on Father's Day, that she would be taking a month-long break from social media and public appearances in a message discussing mental health.

The 22-year-old made the announcement in a message shared to both Twitter and Instagram alongside an adorable mother-daughter snap with her daughter. In the post, Irwin shared that she will be "taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family." While Irwin said she feels "tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work," she said she needs "some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)." Although Irwin may be taking a social media hiatus, she told fans that they can "keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media."

Irwin went on to address messages she has received from fans about their own mental health struggles. She said that recently she has had "many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health." Irwin thanked those people "for sharing and speaking your truth." In a message to "my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day," the new mom said, "I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

"Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times," Irwin added. "Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Shortly after Irwin shared the update, her husband expressed his support. Powell, whom Irwin married back in March 2020, reshared his wife's post to his own Instagram account, praising Irwin’s ability to "stand up for what is right." He said his wife inspires him "with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to."

Irwin's message came just hours after she shared another post about mental health. On Sunday night, the zookeeper shared a quote from motivational speaker and author Steve Maraboli that read, "I don't think people realize how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally. So if you've done that today or any day, I'm proud of you." She has not shared any further messages since her Monday morning announcement.