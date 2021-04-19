Bindi Irwin's Baby Girl Wears Adorable Wombat Onesie in New Photo

✖

Bindi Irwin's daughter is already embracing her family's love of Australian wildlife! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared on Instagram this weekend the sweetest photo of her 3-week-old daughter, Grace Warrior, whom she welcomed with husband Chandler Powell on March 25 — the exact date of their first wedding anniversary. Little Grace starred in a post by the Australia Zoo Saturday, sporting an adorable wombat onesie and surrounded by other Australian wildlife printed on her baby blanket.

"Grace is already settling in to life at #AustraliaZoo and she’s doing it in style!" the caption reads. "How cute is her wombat onesie?!" Irwin also shared a look at her mini-me daughter on her personal profile that day, celebrating three weeks since Grace came into the world. "Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives," Irwin captioned the video of Grace sucking on her fingers intently.

Irwin and Powell chose to honor both sides of their family when naming Grace Warrior. The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed on social media when announcing the full name of her firstborn — Grace Warrior Irwin Powell — that she was honoring her late father, conservationist Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 at age 44 while on a diving trip, as well as other important members of Grace's lineage. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom wrote at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Irwin and Powell announced they were expecting their first child in August, announcing shortly after that their little one would be a girl. There have been plenty of special moments since then, which discovery+ subscribers can watch on the Crikey! It's a Baby one-hour special dropping on Sunday, April 25. The special episode will feature "poignant and intimate" moments leading up to Grace's birth, including Irwin's baby shower, which was thrown by mom Terri, and an inside look at how Bindi's little brother, Robert Irwin, 17, prepared himself to become the best uncle possible with the help of his dog.