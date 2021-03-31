Robert Irwin Takes Dad Steve's Truck for 'First Solo Drive' to Visit Sister Bindi's Newborn Daughter

✖

Robert Irwin is continuing his late father's legacy. The son of late conservationist Steve Irwin revealed Tuesday that he took his father's old truck to the hospital to meet newborn niece Grace Warrior Irwin Powell after sister Bindi Irwin gave birth. Posing alongside the sentimental vehicle, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 17, revealed he had just passed his driving test.

"My first solo drive was a super special one," he continued, "took my dad's old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born." Sister Bindi, 22, congratulated her brother on the achievement in the comment section, writing, "So proud of you!!!" Robert first shared a photo with his niece Friday, holding the newborn in a photo he captioned, "Let the uncle adventures begin!"

"Love you so much, Grace. This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world," he continued. "The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their first child Thursday, the one-year anniversay of their wedding. The Animal Planet star revealed that the name she and the new dad chose for their little one honored her late dad, who died in 2006 at just 44 during a diving trip, as well as other important family members in their lives. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared on social media. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she continued. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad." Bindi and her husband have been referring to their daughter as "Baby Wildlife Warrior" since their August 2020 pregnancy announcement, which the Dancing With the Stars winner told The Bump last month was also a tribute to her dad.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Bindi shared at the time. She added of her daughter's future, "I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."